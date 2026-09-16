Postal Service employee pleads guilty to theft of mail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee U.S. Postal Service employee has pleaded guilty to theft of mail after reportedly stealing "numerous" gift cards from outgoing mail while at work.

Napeaches Shouetta Blair, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of theft of mail by postal employee, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin announced Wednesday.

“Our citizens should be able to trust that the mail they deposit with the U.S. Postal Service will be delivered quickly, securely, and efficiently, but this defendant’s reprehensible conduct violated that public trust and victimized numerous people as she enriched herself,” Heekin said in a release.

According to the release, an investigation revealed Blair had removed two gift cards from outgoing mail and proceeded use them at a store in Tallahassee and at a gas station in Quincy in 2025. In 2026, law enforcement saw Blair "open a letter, put $1,000 in her pocket, and placed the empty envelope in an outgoing mail tub," according to a release.

She was then arrested, and during a search of her car, law enforcement found "numerous" gift cards, according to the announcement.

"The defendant was also captured on security footage at various locations using the stolen gift cards while still dressed in her Postal employee uniform," the release said.

Blair faces up to five years in prison for each count, according to the release.

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