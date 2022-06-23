WASHINGTON (WTXL) — United States President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday that will rename the United States Post Office located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee after a Florida civil right figure.

According to a news release from Florida Rep. Al Lawson’s office, the post office will be named the “D. Edwina Stephens Post Office”.

Lawson noted that the entire Florida delegation in Congress voted for the bill.

The bill passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives clerk’s website notes the bill received 428 yes votes, one no vote, one present, and three not voting.

The bill passed in the House by garnering 2/3 yes votes.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky’s fourth congressional district voted no on the bill, Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas 21 district) was present, while Democratic Rep. Michael F. Doyle (Pennsylvania 18th district), and Republican Reps. Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina 11th district) and Barry Loudermilk (Georgia 11th district) did not vote.

Rep. Lawson, who represents Gadsden, Baker and Hamilton counties, along with parts of the city of Tallahassee and Leon, Jefferson, Madison, Columbia and Duval counties in the Fifth Congressional District, introduced the legislation to honor the life of Stephens.

According to the news release, Stephens spent her life advocating for her community and holding elected officials accountable, especially in the historically neglected neighborhoods on Tallahassee’s Southside and in the Greater Bond community. Due to her unfaltering civic engagement, she was known as the “Mother of the Southside.”

“The Southside community adored Edwina Stephens for her work to advance the neighborhood,” Rep. Lawson said in a statement. “The opportunity to name the main post office after such a social justice giant is incredible. She was committed to fighting for civil rights and advocating for projects that enhanced the community.”

The news release notes Stephens was a registered nurse in Tallahassee and was involved in many local community organizations.