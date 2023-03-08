Possible expansion for Wakulla County's Septic Sewer Project

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The septic to sewer pipeline is a long one. With a total of at least 1600 homes in Wakulla County expected to get an upgrade, going from septic to sewer.

For each home, construction could take a month depending on the weather.

"These projects are lengthy. They are invasive because you're going into existing neighborhoods and digging very deep ditches," said David Edwards, Wakulla County Administrator.

Right now, Wakulla County is in phase 6 out of 12 on their septic to sewer project. This project began back in 2021 and as for now isn't expected to be completed until 2026.

"We apologize for that but when we're finished the end product is well worth the little bit of pain it takes to get there," said Edwards.

This project is intended to create cleaner water that will flow into Wakulla Springs.

Before-- septic tanks would discharge into ground water leaking nitrogen into the aquifer. So, by eliminating septic tanks that rids water of nitrogen.

"Change is change. Change is for the better I guess," said Jeremy Holt, Community Member.

Wakulla County Natives Jeremy Holt and Hailey Frisbee live here on Brewster Road. This neighborhood underwent the septic to sewer project one year ago. Frisbee feels despite the inconvenience of construction Wakulla County is making the right move.

"Better for the environment, better for wildlife— I think it's a good change. I agree with it," said Hailey Frisbee, Community Member.