Portraits remember Black Americans in Florida House Democratic Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thirty-five portraits line the walls of the Florida House Democratic Office.

Each one to remember Black Americans who lost their lives while interacting with police. From Emmett Till to George Floyd, the portraits send a powerful message to "see their faces and say their names."

Representative DuBose led the charge to get these in the office, saying it captures both the history and the moment America is in right now.

Florida House Democratic Minority Leader, Representative Bobby DuBose, said "although there are 35 portraits here there are so many more in between we do not hear about, when I tell people we live in two Americas this is what I'm talking about here."

Representative DuBose hopes that each of the faces will remind members who walk through the chambers what they are fighting for.