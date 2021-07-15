Pop-up Preschool returns for summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pop-up pre-school's spring break pilot did so well, it's now back for round two this summer.

Local partners like Whole Child Leon, Leon County Schools, and South City Foundation teamed up to bring free, fun, kindergarten readiness programs to local neighborhoods.

They assist kids with literacy, motor skills, and socio-emotional responses.

Whole Child Leon Director Courtney Atkins says the program benefits more than just kids.

"It's really a time for the parent and child to spend with us together, and really experience learning more about the child's development, the developmental stages, as well as easy things they can do at home to engage their child," said Atkins.

You can find them between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Leon Arms, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Greater Love Church, between now and August 4.