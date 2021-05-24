Pop-up Pre-school organizers plan for summer return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You got a peek at it during spring break, but now pop-up preschool is getting ready for summer.

South City Foundation and partners are planning to bring back the free educational opportunity for eight weeks -- from June 14 until August 4 in the Bond and South City neighborhoods. They're also asking the Leon County School Board and the community to help them reach more neighborhoods.

"Our school board and our superintendent has showed a great investment in attention to the early learning and I'm positive that it will be well received and we'll find some funding to keep the pop-up preschool going and expand," said organizer and HAND-up Project Executive Director Talethia Edwards.

LCS will hear a report from Pop Up Pre-school leaders during their meeting tomorrow at 6 p.m. If you'd like to help support, you can drop off school supplies like books and crayons to Courtney Atkins at Whole Child Leon.