Pop-up pre-school offers kids, parents spring break alternative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Various organizations are coming together, creating a pop-up preschool to make sure children in under-served communities stay engaged and supported this spring break.

"The first child I met here today brought up that her sister has two moms, and her grandmother just died," said Morgan Evers, Finacious LLC Founder and CEO.

Evers spent her morning at pop-up preschool to make sure children in under-served communities have the emotional outlet they need to clearly focus during classroom time.

"A child can walk into the doors of kindergarten and be so smart, but not be able to bring that to the table if they are struggling with emotions that they don't understand, or they don't understand how to control them, or what they mean," said Evers.

Hers and other organizations like Whole Child Leon have worked together for more than two years to create this event.

Whole Child Leon CEO Courtney Atkins says their goal is "to literally pop up into neighborhoods like Bond and South City where there might not be a quality early learning Center, or parents are working and not able to have their child in a quality learning environment."

Parents and children like Audriel Carroll and her daughter Cherish visited five stations encouraging mental health, reading, exercise, art, and community engagement.

"I think it's great it's a way to get to know about new things that are happening in Tallahassee that are for the kids, and help for the kids learning and things like that," said Carroll.

While they may be starting small this week, Evers says, "My hope is, moving forward, that this is proven to go well in the neighborhood and that we can continue throughout the summer."

They hope to add more activities to give children the tools they need to reach success.

Popup Preschool will hold events each day through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.