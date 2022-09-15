Pop-up mental health awareness community event coming to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Empowering neighborhoods with mental health awareness. That's what the local nonprofit organization, Local Street Art Group, is doing right now. They're planning to host a pop-up mental health awareness community event later this month.

The event will feature local mental health experts, guided meditation, and sound demonstrations to relieve stress and anxiety. Organizer, Vanity Constance, says she hopes the event will let the community know they're not alone.

"I've come across so many people that have unalive themselves that have committed the act of suicide, it just really hurts my heart to see that in our neighborhoods. It's black, white, everybody is affected by that so it's a way to come together and have those tough conversations that we typically don't talk about," said Constance.

The Pop-Up Mental Health Awareness event is happening on September 24th from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Frenchtown Farmers Market, located at 524 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd in Tallahassee.

The event is free and open to everyone in the community.

