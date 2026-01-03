Political leaders in FL, GA react to Maduro's capture, Venezuela strike

Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. "successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela" in the early morning hours and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of the Country."

Politicians in Florida and Georgia responded to the military move later in the day.

FLORIDA

U.S. Secretary of State and former Florida Congressman Marco Rubio (R) argued the Maduro regime was not legitimate, and the leader needed to be indicted.

Florida AG James Uthmeier (R) wrote on X, "God bless the brave US military and law enforcement who carried out this operation, and thank you, President Trump, for your decisive leadership."

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R) posted saying, "...the United States will not tolerate terrorists. Maduro was indicted in a U.S. Court and was told to stop sending drugs into our country to kill our kids and grandkids, but he refused. This is peace through strength on full display."

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody (R) also praised the move saying on X, "The Venezuelan people and the families of loved ones victimized have anxiously awaited this day."

U.S. Representative and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds (R) said the strike was an act of "peace through strength."

Maduro used foreign terrorist organizations to traffic deadly drugs and violence into our country, killing countless Americans.



He was one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security.



This morning, he was captured.

This is “Peace Through… pic.twitter.com/sgJksscixT — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 3, 2026

Florida Congressman and former state CFO Jimmy Patronis (R) said, "Trump is right to try Maduro for his crimes. And he’s using the American justice system to do it."

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) said the military move was good for Venezuelans in the U.S. and abroad. But she called for the Trump administration to make sure another leader like Maduro could not rise in the South American nation.

The capture of the brutal, illegitimate ruler of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, who oppressed Venezuela's people is welcome news for my friends and neighbors who fled his violent, lawless, and disastrous rule.



However, cutting off the head of a snake is fruitless if it just regrows.… — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) January 3, 2026

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost (D) argues the military move needed authorization from Congress and argued President Trump has not done enough to protect Venezuelan immigrants leaving the country.

He added, "I shed no tears for Maduro’s loss of power. But I do shed tears for the destruction of our own democracy. Authoritarians like Donald Trump will always seek justification to break the law in order to start foreign wars for unclear reasons."

GEORGIA

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter (R) posted on X, "Nicolas Maduro, an illegitimate leader, and his wife will now face American justice for narco terrorism, sending drugs into our country and killing our children. This indictment is just the beginning."

U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R) also praised the move, "Narco-terrorist Maduro’s reign of terror has come to an end, and he will face justice for flooding our country with drugs and violence."

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), who is set to resign on Monday and has clashed with the president in recent months, argued the strike went against the wishes of Americans and showed the Trump administration's values were inconsistent.

I’ve served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years. I’m 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America.



Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 3, 2026

Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D) criticized the military action, writing, "Trump’s military action against Venezuela without Congressional approval, is unconstitutional. In December, I voted to restrict military action in Venezuela. The American people are looking for lower costs, not endless war."

This is a developing story.

