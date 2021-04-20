Police: Teen, 14, died after crashing grandmother’s SUV

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed when he crashed his grandmother’s SUV after taking it for a drive on Monday evening.

Javariy Wilson, who lived with his grandmother in Ocala, not far from the crash site, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

His grandmother, Jennifer Redish, told investigators that she told the teen to take out the trash on Monday evening. When he didn’t come back inside the house, she looked out and noticed her Chevy Trailblazer was missing, Ocala police said.

The grandmother went looking for him and came upon the crash site, police said.

She told investigators the teen would often sit in her vehicle to listen to music, but he wasn’t allowed to drive it.

“He was a fun person. He was loved by everyone,” his grandmother told the newspaper on Tuesday. His mother, Ketedra Wilson-Taylor, said her son had “an amazing smile.”

Wilson-Taylor the teen was “a lively person” who loved football.

“Football was his passion. He had a sense of humor, and he knows how to put a smile on your face,” she said.

