Police: Roommate accused in missing Florida woman's death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities in Florida’s Panhandle are searching for the body of a 40-year-old woman whose roommate is already accused of her death.

Pensacola police say investigators have expanded their search for Latonya Baxter throughout parts of Pensacola and into Alabama.

Her daughter reported her missing on Sept. 12. An arrest report says Baxter had not been heard from since Sept. 10.

Police arrested 38-year-old Giles Curt Jones four days later. They found blood in Baxter’s bedroom and in Jones' vehicle.

Investigators also found a photo on Jones’ cellphone that showed Baxter deceased with obvious signs of trauma.

He's charged with first-degree premeditated murder.