Police: Florida woman killed 5-year-old child, herself

Courtsey of MGN
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 27, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida's Panhandle say a woman killed her young daughter before fatally shooting herself.

The woman's older daughter got away from the home in Springfield and called police from a neighbor’s house late Sunday night.

Investigators say the 15-year-old girl told them she woke up around 11:40 p.m. and saw her mother pointing a pistol at her.

The girl told police she heard two shots as she was running to the neighbor’s house.

Officers found the bodies of the mother and a 5-year-old girl inside the home.

