Police: Florida daycare employee arrested for causing leg fracture to 4-month-old

BRADENTON, Fla. (WTXL) — A daycare employee was arrested after police said she injured a 4-month-old.

Bradenton police said on Sept. 16, detectives went to Manatee Memorial Hospital to assist Child Protective Services with an injured child investigation.

The report stated the baby had a leg fracture and was being transferred to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

During the investigation, police said the incident happened at the Laugh and Learn Daycare at 200 3rd Ave E in Bradenton.

Security camera footage showed an employee, Thalia Camarillo, hitting the baby with an open hand several times. The video also showed Camarillo twisting and bending the baby's right leg, causing the leg fracture.

Camarillo was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

This is an ongoing investigation.