PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTXL) — Police say Boy Scouts who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida’s Panhandle.

The medical examiner’s office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway.

The Pensacola Police Department said in a statement that anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.