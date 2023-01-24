Point in Time count on homelessness in the Big Bend

According to the 2022 Point in Time Count for the Big Bend region, there were 164 unsheltered people. Over the past month, nearly 260 unsheltered people were served.

This week, A local non-profit is conducting a survey to better understand the state of homelessness in the Big Bend.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care's Point in Time event is a count of unsheltered and sheltered people experiencing homelessness in our community. It's part of a nationwide count that gives insight into how many people are homeless and what resources they might need.

Organizers said this will allow them to have a more accurate number to use when applying for funding and hitting their strategic goals for this year.

60 volunteers will check into the 1200 Church off of Tharpe street each morning this week. They will then go out into the community and count the number of people who are sleeping outside.

The Point in Time event starts today and will run through Friday, Jan. 27. They'll be surveying Leon County Tuesday through Thursday and surrounding counties Thursday and Friday.

