Plus-size consignment sale in need of consigners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new consignment sale is coming to Tallahassee that's perfect for people who wear plus size clothing.

Plus Size Consignment is hosting their inaugural sale June 2 through June 4 but they need consigners to make the sale a success. They are accepting men's and women's clothing sizes 14 and up.

Nella Dickens, co-owner of the sale, said the sale will help people find plus size clothing for a discount.

"I think people will love to come and shop for prices that are much more affordable, we have so many items with the tags still on them, clothes that haven't even been worn so I think they'll love what they're going to find here," said Dickens.

The sale will happen at the Maclay School on Meridian road the first weekend in June.

People interested in consigning can sign up on the PSC Tally website.