Plein Air event in Havana draws in local artists from across local area

Artists across the area are taking in the outdoors while painting one of the most unique towns in the Big Bend.
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 13, 2021
Painting in the Shade Havana Plein Air Event kicked off Thursday. Artists are scattered around town painting the scenery Havana has to offer.

When artist Kathy Ferrell heard about the event, she grabbed her easel, brush and got to work.

"Painting Plein Air is just one of those things that if you are an artist, you need to try at least once. Now, am I going to do it again? We'll see. It all depends on how my painting comes out."

The event is three days long and lasts through Saturday.

The art will go on display at the AHA Art Gallery in Havana and will be available for purchase.

