Planned Water Outage for Gadsden Regional Water System on Wednesday

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — On Wednesday, June 4th, Talquin Electric Cooperative will be conducting a planned water outage from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. This will impact members of the Gadsden Regional Water System.

In a Facebook post, they said the shutdown is for repair and maintenance of the water system. It will be on Hayward Dupont Street and will impact the surrounding areas.

As a result, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be in effect once services have been restored. Talquin Electric Cooperative says 16 water services can expect service interruptions.

