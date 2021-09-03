Planned 'vaccinated concert series' for The Bark in jeopardy of ending Sept. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Susan Petty, co-Owner of the Bark in Tallahassee said her reasoning for wanting to hold concerts and events for vaccinated patrons was simple, to not spread COVID-19.

But due to a new law that will go into effect that prohibits Florida schools, businesses and governments to require proof of vaccinations, if the law is violated, a $5,000 fine would be issued.

"It sucks that decision has been taken away from us as a business," said Petty.

As a small business, Petty said $5,000 is too much of a price to pay.

Governor Ron DeSantis Friday, commenting on the legislation saying the purpose of the law is to make sure that no one is being excluded from society.

"I also don't want two classes of citizens," said Gov. DeSantis. "We have some people in our communities who just made the decision that this is something they don't want to do."

Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried feel differently. those comments reading in part:

"If businesses, especially those relying on group events, want to protect customers by requiring COVID vaccines, the government shouldn't be stopping them."

For the Bark, they just want to be able to make their own decision when it comes to keeping their people healthy.

"It really is a devastating blow," said Petty. "Absolutely infuriating."