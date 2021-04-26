Planned Parenthood provides free STI/HIV testing for 'Get Yourself Tested' month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — April is Get Yourself Tested Month, specifically getting tested for sexually transmitted infections.

The coronavirus pandemic has impeded the number of people who have done routine STI screenings with 80 percent of sexual health screening clinics reported having to reduce hours or shut down altogether sometime during the pandemic, according to a survey by the National Coalition of STI Directors.

Planned Parenthood's Tallahassee Health Center Free STI/HIV Testing is providing free STI and HIV testing at the Tallahassee Health Center on Friday, April 30. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment needed.

The Center says during the pandemic, many have asked if the coronavirus can be spread from sexual contact. According to the Center, almost any sexual activity may lead to its transmission due to close physical contact.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Chlamydia is the most reported STI in Florida with more than 105,058 cases in 2018 and rates continue to climb each year.

