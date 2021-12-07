Watch
Plane crashes on Tram Road Tuesday morning

Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 10:05:10-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee International Airport Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin confirmed that a small plane crashed at 7:55 this morning on Tram Rd.

The plane, only occupied by the pilot, was traveling from St. Petersburg, Fla. to Columbus, Ga. when it experienced a mechanical malfunction. An in-flight emergency was made at 7:46 a.m. Durwin said that first responders and TLH staff were able to quickly locate the plane.

The pilot has been sent to a hospital to be checked out, according to Durwin.

Leon County Sheriff's Office is controlling traffic around the scene. The airport schedule is not affected in any way.

