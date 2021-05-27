Pick blueberries at Jefferson County's oldest Blueberry Farm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Just a few yards away from the Waccissa River is a field filled with blue gold.

"The flavor and the taste of the berries are good every year," said Cecelia Hightower, a loyal customer who picks blueberries at Blueberry Springs every year.

Thousands of bushes feature a wide variety of flavors ready to be picked with your two hands.

"I have some varieties I don't even know what they are because they've been crossed so many times," said Jack Krause, owner of Blueberry Springs.

He said it's the oldest blueberry farm in all of Jefferson County.

"I've dug up wild ones from around the farm, replanted them. So there are many different tastes of berries."

Buckets and gallons of blueberries isn't the only thing he sells.

"Gardenias, roses, basil, rosemary, tomato plants. Just any other plant that I can grow and put out here for you folks to take home and plant."

All of these blueberries within a hand's reach.

"Well, the people are always friendly down here. Mr. Jack, Miss Theresa, it's like family,"

Jack said he has plenty of buckets to go around for everyone and plans on keeping the farm open through the Fourth of July.

For more information about Blueberry Springs, you can visit its Facebook page.