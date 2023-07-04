PHP Agency working to bring financial literacy to the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — PHP Agency, also known as People Helping People, are working to bring financial literacy to the Big Bend.

"We realized in a lot of families they just don't understand how finances work," said Elgenette Williams, Co-Owner PHP Agency.

The organization held a prayer walk to bring awareness to financial literacy.

Williams says she became all too familiar with this wile working as an entrepreneur.

"So my story is simply I ran a business, but I had no financial backing when it came to financial services," said Williams.

Backing such as a retirement plan. A problem she hopes to help others avoid.

Marketing Director for PHP Agency Lindora Chester says that though she worked in accounting for many years there were still things she didn't learn until later.

"If we could turn the finances around, the literacy of how it works and how it doesn't work we have a chance of preventing some things that we see in the nation. Lessing the gap between the have and the have not," said Lindora Chester, Marketing Director, PHP Agency.

Chester says that things such as life insurance, retirement planning, and tax resolutions are important for a successful future.

"If I had known this earlier in my life my life story could have been different," said Chester.