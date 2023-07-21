Phase 1 of Thomasville's water infrastructure project almost complete

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "It's been a long time coming. You know sometimes I think we've been put on the back burner," said Carolyn Coachman, Dewey City Neighbor.

Carolyn Coachman has lived in the Dewey City Neighborhood of Thomasville for over 80 years. Dewey City is a national historic district.

"With us being historic we think we should get better attention," said Coachman.

Coachman tells me it was just 4 months ago when the neighborhood experienced water issues that lasted an entire week.

"People had dark water and all kinds of trash in it, and it looked like sewage stuff coming up in the sinks," said Coachman.

Now, the city is working to prevent issues in the future.

Phase 1 of Thomasville's Community Development Block Grant project is almost completed. The City of Thomasville's goal is to improve water, sewer, and drainage in Dewey City.

"The water infrastructure here is about 50 to 80 years old. So, it's a good time to be replacing those and making improvements to the services as well," said Eve Geyer, Thomasville City Project Manager.

Thomasville City's Project Manager Eve Geyer tells me the city has matched the CDBG grant's $750,000 So, in total $3,000,000 will be invested project's phase 1.

"This particular grant helps us make improvements to low to moderate income communities to improve their standard of living," said Geyer.

Something Coachman says they've been wanting for a long time.

"They're finally doing it and I'm happy that they are," said Coachman.

Project manager Eve Geyer says they predict phase 1 of this project will be completed by October.