Pfizer Day: FAMU celebrates addition of 3rd vaccine this Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center vaccination site will offer the Pfizer vaccine, beginning on Thursday, May 20.

All adults and those 12 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Those visiting the site are asked to bring an ID to verify their date of birth.

The site currently offers the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.

FAMU Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum said the site will not administer any scheduled second doses of the Moderna shot on Saturday.

Instead, the site will celebrate the addition of the third vaccine on Saturday with “Pfizer Day.”

“We are thrilled to be able to offer all three of the available vaccines to the community,” said Tatum. “We are particularly excited that we are able to vaccinate individuals under the age of 18 with Pfizer. We hope people come out and take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated.”

As part of its campaign to stem the spread of COVID-19, the University urges all students, faculty and staff to take advantage of the free site. There have been more than 10,000 shots administered at the 1800 Wahnish Way location.

In addition, a free state-operated testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium has administered more than 335,000 tests since it first opened on April 25, 2020.

The University recommends that face coverings and other safety protocols continue.