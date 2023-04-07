Pet food pantry helping people in need

TALLAHASSEE, fla. (WTXL) — Pet food can be expensive, and inflation is making it worse. It's Meow or Never is hosting a pet food pantry April 8 to help people in need.

They're able to provide the food through a partnership with Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States.

Phyllis Williamson, the Vice President for It's Meow or Never, says pet food pantries can help people keep their pets when times are tough financially.

"Well we're hoping to help people who are struggling financially to be able to keep their pets, and not have to forego other expenses for their household in order to feed their pets," said Williamson.

The event is Saturday April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 438 FAMU Way. They'll only have dog food available until supplies runs out.

You can follow It's Meow or Never on Facebook for updates on upcoming pet food pantries.