Person dies after fiery crash in Havana Thursday

HAVANA, FL — A person has died after a single vehicle crash in Havana Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Florida Highway Patrol says the victim left the roadway near the 1500 block of Fairbanks Ferry Road and crashed which led to a "fully involved" fire.

The FHP says the victim was driving a red truck and was the only person inside the vehicle during the crash. Troopers found the body outside of the truck.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the victim to leave the roadway.

Troopers shut down both sides of the road to investigate what led to the crash. The patrol has not identified the victim.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

