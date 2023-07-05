Person arrested in relation to May traffic homicide on West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in relation to a fatal traffic incident that happened in May.

The police department said 23-year-old Manuel E. Holliday II was taken into custody in Muscogee County, Georgia and will be extradited to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Holliday II was arrested for hit and run involving death.

TPD said after a thorough investigation, a suspect vehicle was recovered and the driver was identified.

Probable cause was established and a warrant was approved by the State Attorney's Office.

On May 27 at 3:24 a.m., a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred on West Tennessee Street near Lukeman Lane.

The pedestrian died of injuries sustained during the incident.