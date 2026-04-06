Perry Police patrol vehicle crashes while pursuing a fleeing vehicle Sunday

TAYLOR COUNTY, FL — A Perry police patrol car was involved in a 2-vehicle crash while attempting to pursue fleeing driver on US 98.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the police vehicle had its lights and siren active.

Their report says the officer driving the patrol car lost control while trying to turn onto 1st Street in Taylor County. The driver then hit the driver side of a Kia sedan.

The driver of the Kia reported minor injuries. The FHP says the police officer was not hurt in the crash.

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