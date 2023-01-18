Perry Police Department warns public of phone scam

PERRY, FLa. — The Perry Police Department is warning the Perry community about a phone scam.

The police department says the caller has the ability through computer software or other means to "spoof" the phone number to make it appear that they are calling from the Perry Police Department.

Scammers are calling victims' phones and impersonating themselves as police officers or detectives to inform people that they have missed a subpoena or didn't show up for a court date, threatening immediate arrest for non-compliance, according to Perry PD. The scammers will reportedly also ask for your address, or other identifying information.

Perry PD reports the scammers may also leave a voice message and a phone number, advising to call back, and will also attempt to convince you to purchase gift cards as payment.

The police department encourages anyone that receives this type of call to hang up immediately. According to Perry PD, they will never call to demand money for any legal issues.

