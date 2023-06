PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Perry Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Wednesday morning.

The fire department said its personnel were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. to a building located at 1402 Martin Luther King Avenue.

Once the fire crew arrived at the scene, the fire was contained within 10 minutes.

The fire department said there were no injuries and the Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.