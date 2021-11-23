Watch
Perry Assistant Police Chief dies after brief illness

Perry Police Department
Perry Assistant Police Chief dies after brief illness
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 23, 2021
PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Perry Police Department announced Tuesday that Assistant Chief of Police Captain Michael Eugene "Gene" Franklin passed away earlier that morning after a brief illness.

Captain Franklin had been a member of the Perry Police Department for 27 years. He started his law enforcement career with PPD as a patrol officer working his way through the agency promoting to the positions of Patrol Sergeant, Detective, Chief Detective and ultimately reaching the rank of Captain.

Captain Franklin most recently served as the PPD Operations Manager as well.

