People work to protect Wakulla Springs

WAKULLA COUNTY, FLa. — People are coming together to protect the water here in Wakulla Springs.

People are concerned about the water being contaminated by commercial developments.

The most recent proposal was a gas station being brought to the springs.

There's a group calling for stricter regulations on new developments. They've come up with an ordinance that regulates commercial developments that use, store or dispose of hazardous substances or petroleum products.

Jack Davis is an oyster farmer in Wakulla County. He hopes the ordinance protects his family's business.

“That's what we have we have beautiful water here there’s not a lot of development along the shoreline, so that's what makes it a nice tasting oyster. People don't want to taste chemicals," said Davis.

Davis says right now there are about 30 oyster farmers in the area.

I reached out to Wakulla Board of Commissioners and was told they don't have a statement at this time.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed ordinance at their next meeting Monday night.