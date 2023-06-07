People needed for master gardener volunteer program

The Leon County UF/IFAS Extension Office is looking to grow its Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

People in the program help run the demonstration garden, donate vegetables to local food pantries, help communities start their own gardens and educate people on protecting natural resources.

Mark Tancig is a horticultural extension agent. He said the program benefits those who have a love for plants and the world around them.

"They're learning how to grow vegetables and food at times and their helping others learn how to do that, but they're also learning methods on how to take care of their landscapes, the pretty plants, without harming the environment and so they're helping get that information out," said Tancig.

If you're interested in learning more about the program or how to apply, you can join the information session through zoom on Thursday from 10 to 11am.

Applications for the volunteer program are due July 1. Classes start in September.