People in the Big Bend take to the gas pumps following Colonial Pipeline hack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Long lines at gas stations were a common sight across the Big Bend Monday as people filled up in case of a gas shortage.

"My daughter called me, she works at a station she was like Mom you better go get gas they're running out of gas they're shutting down," said Brenda Moore.

That news drove Moore to get in her car and drive to Sam's Club on Capital Circle, the line stretching into the road at both entrances.

ABC 27 viewers sent in photos of long lines all over the Big Bend.

"Everyone's panicking," said Nathan Jendusa as he pumped gas at a station on North Monroe St.

The panic to buy gas stemming from a Colonial Pipeline hack affecting the supply.

A supply franchise owner of Truly Nolen Pest Control says they need with their more than six-car fleet.

"If it goes on for more than a day or so it could start affecting our technicians being able to serve our customers," said James Hegler.

Colonial Pipeline at work to find a solution saying this in a statement in part:

"Our primary focus continues to be the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system while minimizing disruption our customers."

The company added they will provide as many updates as possible on their progress.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services is encouraging people to stay calm.

"Fuel is continuing to travel around our state," said Fried Monday afternoon.

Right now people are doing what they can to make sure they don't run out before stations can get more fuel.

"I'm on fumes now, I kept saying I need to get gas, I need to get gas," said Moore.

Gas that may be harder to find in the Big Bend.

