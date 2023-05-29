People honor fallen soldiers with visit to national cemetery on Memorial Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The final resting place for thousands of local soldiers had many visitors on Memorial Day to honor those who gave all for freedom.

People like Roxann Vann and Casey Hollingsworth said that coming out to their father's gravesite makes them feel close to their dad who was proud of his service.

"I fell connected to him here," Vann said. "I feel like this was such a huge part of his life and so when I come here, I feel most connected to him here just because he loved serving and it was something he was proud of."

Vann and her sister Casey are spending their first Memorial Day without their father Patrick Regan this year.

While he did not die while serving, they wanted to honor his service to celebrate him.

"Coming here helps us to remember him and keep that memory alive that we're proud of him for his service," Vann said.

The Vann family is one of many that came out to Tallahassee National Cemetery to honor those who have served.

Anika Zamarron doesn't know anyone buried at the National Cemetery but with hundreds of flowers in tow, she laid one by one on as many graves as she could. She said she did this to honor those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

"It's important to remember what they did to our country and how much they have protected us," Zamarron said.

Something that Tom and Kathy McGhee agreed with. Tom is an Air Force veteran.

"We just don't want anybody to ever forget. Don't forget," McGhee said. "Don't forget how important it is to be like everyone here, everyone is so grateful."

Remembering is exactly why Vann said it is important to honor the fallen.

"It's a tribute to America and showing our pride and how much we love this country so remembering a veteran but remembering their sacrifice and what they did for our country," Vann said.