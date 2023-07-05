People celebrate the 4th, Gadsden County bicentennial in Chattahoochee

CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL (WTXL) — People in Chattahoochee and Gadsden County celebrated not only Independence Day, but the anniversary of the county they call home.

Many people came out for good local food, like what Livingston Mason offers with his barbecue business Kubby Kub's Barbeque.

"We have been coming here for the last ten, twelve years," Mason said.

Mason calls Gadsden County home.

He met his wife here over 20 years ago.

He said he wants to help his neighbors celebrate the forth and the Gadsden County Bicentennial with food good for the soul.

"It's satisfying the people, feeding the heart of the people. Seeing someone smile when they eat your food and come back and talk about it," Mason said.

Food and entertainment is what brought Tammy Patrick and her family out.

"We really came for the food," Patrick said.

All of the food, music and festivities are meant to celebrate one major thing that Commissioner Kimblin Nesmith said comes down to independence and opportunity.

"Gadsden County was founded on June 24, 1823 and that was really just the beginning of independence and all the history that has been developed over the last 200 years," Nesmith said.

Patrick did not know it was the 200th anniversary of the county, but she is excited to celebrate the place she has called home for 10 years.

"I came from Alabama and I've been to some other places and this is by far my best place I like to live, here in Chattahoochee," Patrick said.

That is why Mason said he loves to help people celebrate a community he says is the best around.

"One the of the most friendly places, not competitive," Mason said. "The people are down to earth and they love barbecue."