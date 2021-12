LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night near the intersection of U.S. 90 and Aenon Church Road on Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:20 p.m. a car was driving eastbound on U.S. 90 when a pedestrian walked into the path of the car.

The car hit the pedestrian and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was a 30-year-old man from Tallahassee, but no other details have been given.