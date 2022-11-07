Pedestrian involved in October crash dies from injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The adult male pedestrian that was involved in a crash on Oct. 21 succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Based on the original police report from the incident, the male was involved in a traffic crash in the 500 block of Appleyard Drive. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries at that time.

TPD stated that this is remains an open, active investigation and all evidence and findings will be submitted to the State Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete.

