Pedestrian hit by sedan, dies near Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee Wednesday

A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a sedan on Apalachee Parkway Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson with FHP says the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. near Williams Road.

Following the crash, crews closed off all westbound lanes on Apalachee Parkway. They directed traffic to Louvinia Drive to Williams Road.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. The spokesperson says there are no crosswalks in that area.

The FHP says the driver in this case was a female who stayed on scene.

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