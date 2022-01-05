Pedestrian dies in accident with car in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian is dead following an accident with a car in Taylor County on Wilson Road early Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 12:50 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 on the outside lane north of Perry.

A pedestrian, a 54-year-old man of Perry, was walking in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 19.

According to the FHP report, the front of the sedan collided with the pedestrian in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 19.

The sedan, which was driven by a 31-year-old man of Perry, came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder, while the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century Ambulance Services assisted the Florida Highway Patrol at the scene.