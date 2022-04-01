Watch
Pedestrian dies after being hit on Thomasville Road overnight

Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 08:46:19-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man died overnight after being hit by a car on Thomasville Road Thursday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash scene around 11:15 a.m. involving a pedestrian and a car. The car was driving southbound on Thomasville Road when it hit the man in the roadway just north of Timberlane Road, TPD wrote in a release.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Southbound lanes from Market Street to Timberland Road were temporarily closed due to the investigation.

This case remains open and active, TPD said.

