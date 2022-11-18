Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets

Incident occurred Thursday night
Accident
MGNONline
Accident
Accident
Posted at 4:41 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 04:46:07-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

According to the police department, a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street.

The police department confirmed the pedestrian, an adult female, died from injuries sustained from the incident.

As of 11:01 p.m. Thursday, Mabry Street was closed due to law enforcement’s investigation at the scene of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming