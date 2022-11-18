Pedestrian dead following traffic incident near Pensacola, Mabry streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian.

According to the police department, a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street.

The police department confirmed the pedestrian, an adult female, died from injuries sustained from the incident.

As of 11:01 p.m. Thursday, Mabry Street was closed due to law enforcement’s investigation at the scene of the incident.