Pedal For A Cause makes comeback to help local nonprofits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Pedal For A Cause" is looking to help local nonprofits after the pandemic put a halt to fundraising last year.

"We're back in action. It's time to give back the best we can," said Mike Goldstein.

Biking comes easy for Goldstein.

Now for a few hours each month, he'll give up his wheels to nonprofits and charities still recovering from an unexpected year.

"Get a guest peddler for a few hours to raise money for a nonprofit or charity of their choice," Goldstein said.

The "Pedal for a Cause" initiative was put on hold during the pandemic.

"I raised money for the Hang Tough Foundation that night, " said Jennifer Duncan.

Duncan is the owner of Fun 4 Tally Kids; a nonprofit sharing resources for families in our area looking for a good time.

She was the last person to peddle the initiative forward before the pandemic. Running a nonprofit herself she says, "They have been hit really hard."

Now, that time donated on the bike could raise hundreds to thousands of dollars.

To kick it off, Lemonade Day Tallahassee will get the new round money raised.

"We are honored and we are thankful, said Kenyatta Rosier Director of Lemonade Day Tallahassee.

The nonprofit teaches children across the Big Bend how to become entrepreneurs starting with their own lemonade stand.

Rosier says this will help provide tools for their kids.

"We're all in this together, and I can't do it without them," said Rosier .

This year it's not just one nonprofit; they are looking to expand their reach.

"Each month we're raising money for a different nonprofit. Letting people know about nonprofits, people don't actually know about. The driver is educating people about the nonprofits they are raising money for," said Goldstein.

Pitching and pedaling forward to help more neighbors in need.

They will raise money up until the First Friday of every month.

Nonprofits will be presented with the money at Railroad Square's First Friday, which kicks off again on June 4.