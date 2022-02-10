PDQ launches Tallahassee ghost kitchen out of Bare Naked Kitchen restaurant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Popular Florida chicken chain restaurant PDQ has arrived in Tallahassee in the form of a ghost kitchen with delivery services by DoorDash.

The ghost kitchen is called PDQ Coop and will operate out of the Bare Naked Kitchen restaurant located at 609 W Tennessee Street.

The connection between the two food joints? Bare Naked Kitchen was launched by PDQ co-founder and restaurateur Bob Basham.

A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that only does delivery or take out orders. You cannot order the food in-person, the company says you can only order on DoorDash.

PDQ was founded in 2009 and is known for its chicken fingers. The nearest brick-and-mortar location to Tallahassee is outside of Gainesville, roughly about two hours away.

Tallahassee residents can order PDQ Coop every day from 11 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. using DoorDash.