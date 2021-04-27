Pay It Forward Day sparks community donations to Second Harvest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — April 28 is Pay It Forward Day, a global initiative that is being felt locally at Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The goal of the international event is to inspire the change you want to see in the world. Even though Second Harvest receives acts of kindness from volunteers and donations every day, it's this worldwide day of helping that has gotten the community together to give more and be part of something bigger.

Second Harvest Communications Director, Shari Hubbard, said the donations are already coming in and "this week they've ranged from everything from toothbrushes and toothpaste which will go out on our Food on the Move van to underserved communities to benefit kids, to books that we can also hand out to children this summer, to frozen fish."

Wednesday is the official day to pay it forward, and Second Harvest will spread future donations across our neighborhoods.