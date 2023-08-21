PATH TO THE FUTURE: How you can be a part of Havana's history

Havana Main Street is having a Brick Campaign.

What was once known a Havana State Bank is now turning into a welcome center.

The goal is to sell 600 bricks. See how they'll be used in the video above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A project where you can add to one town's history.

"Havana has survived" Edna Hall-Whitehead said.

Havana Main Street is having a Brick Campaign for those who want to be included in Havana's path to the future.

What was once known a Havana State Bank is now turning into a welcome center. Havana Main St is fund raising for the bank's restoration project. It's called Path to the Future.

People in the community can buy a brick and put their name on. The bricks will be placed in front of the building.

"You're buying a part of history" Laura Winn Said.

Laura Winn is related to the original owner of the building. She tells me this project preserves part of the town's legacy.

"By restoring this building, we're going through all the history of the building and the community. By adding a brick to that and adding your name, you are now part of our history" Winn said.

Edna Hall-Whitehead, the fundraisers chair, says this building was and still will be the anchor of the town as its stood here for decades.

"Havana has survived. Not only survived but we have tried here because of the community efforts to do just what we're doing here. Keeping it relevant and hopefully honoring the heritage of our past helpers" Hall-Whitehead said.

Right now, the goal is to sell 600 bricks. Once that number is reached, the campaign will be over. Bricks are $200 a piece and the building is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

To purchase, you can visit their website.

