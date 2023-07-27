Pastor's shoe program helps families in need ahead of new school year

The first day of school is something that’s new. You’ll have a new teacher, new notepad, or even new shoes. Shoes seems like the thing kids in K-12 pay attention to. The problem is some communities may not have the ability to get their child new shoes, but one man tries to help change that.

Quincy D. Griffin, a pastor at the Family Worship and Praise Center, started a program called “Shoes 4 School” in 2017.

It’s a program geared to help families that do not have the financial means to get their child new shoes for the new school year.

“These we get habe quality to last, and that’s why it’s important that we do shoes for school,” Griffin said. “We’re buying them shoes of quality.”

More than 14,000 children have gotten new shoes through the giveaway. It’s made impact on parents like Lasonya Scott.

“It’s awesome to see the relief on the parents face, the joy on kids' faces,” Scott said. “I mean they are so happy to get these shoes.”

The shoe program is here to stay.

Recently, the Tallahassee board of commissioners approved a motion to fund Griffin’s program.

“We have great county commissioners,” Griffin said. “They decided this is necessary, and so they donated five thousand dollars. That’s going to bless at least 50 kids.”

This year, their goal is to provide 5,000 K-12 students through of the big bend with quality footwear.

It’s a lasting impact according to Scott.

“They step into that school with confidence,” Scott said. They step into that school knowing that they’re going to have a good start to a new school year.”