Passenger killed, driver airlifted to hospital after I-10 crash involving semi

MADISON COUNTY, FL — A passenger has died and a driver is critically hurt after a crash involving a semi on Interstate 10 in Madison County.

A spokesperson with the Florida Highway patrol says the semi collided with a sedan, causing the sedan to go under the semi.

Investigators are currently looking into what led to the crash, which happened on the westbound side of the interstate Monday evening.

FHP says the driver of the sedan had critical injuries and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare by helicopter. The spokesperson did not have information on the semi driver's condition at last check.

The helicopter's arrival shut down traffic on both sides of the interstate for a time. The FHP says the eastbound side is now back open, and drivers on the westbound side are being redirected around the crash through a nearby truck scale house.

This is a developing story.

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