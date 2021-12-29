Passenger dies in a single car accident in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One woman died after a single-car accident on County Road 135 south of SE 94 Street in Hamilton County.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a two-door sedan was driving southbound on County Road 135 toward White Springs.

While attempting to negotiate a curve to the right, the passenger vehicle oversteered as it traveled onto the west grass shoulder where its front struck the ditch and its right side struck a large pine tree.

The passenger, a 28-year-old female of Branford, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Lake City, was transported to UF Health hospital in Gainesville with critical injuries.